A paddling pool-loving dog is in need of his forever home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homeless Hounds are on the hunt for a loving home for handsome boy Duke, who loves nothing more than a dip in his paddling pool - even when it is raining.

Homeless Hounds' paddling pool-loving Duke is after a home - could it be yours? | Homeless Hounds - Dogs In Need

He is described as a ‘water baby’ and a ‘big good natured lad’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duke is a lovely and lively young boy, who craves human interaction and makes friends quickly.

He is strong on the lead but with the correct training this shouldn’t take long to have him walking by your side.

Read More RSPCA Preston make heartbreaking appeal as super friendly Great Dane Tank still in their care seven months on

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duke is a lovely and lively young boy, who craves human interaction and makes friends quickly | Homeless Hounds - Dogs In Need

A spokesperson for Homeless Hounds joked: “Duke is a playful lad and will happily play tug of war with you, he also loves being brushed and getting his back scratched, he would let you do this all day if he had the chance!

“On his way to the kennels he was great in the car, he just laid there good as gold.”

“He’s still looking for his forever home - applicants with paddling pools will go to the top of the list!”

If you would like to adopt Duke who would suit being the only pet, then fill in an application form HERE.