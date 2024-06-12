Home of Preston Odeon cinema is put up for sale - here's the eye-watering price tag
and live on Freeview channel 276
The home of Odeon in Port Way is available to buy for £6,560,000 through agents CBRE Ltd.
The 35,910 sq ft property with 1,890 seats is currently let on a 25-year lease to Odeon, and it had 14.5 years left to run. The tenant has an option to renew for a further 10 years at expiry.
Agents say the current rent paid is £805,352 per year, with “potential to repurpose following lease expiry (subject to planning permission) and introduce additional complementary leisure facilities (pod / drive thru) on extensive site.”
The 10-screen UCI multiplex opened on March 9, 1990 and was rebranded to Odeon in 2004 following the merger of UCI and Odeon Cinemas Group. The property is a steel frame structure with brickwork cavity walling to support the flat roof. It underwent a full refurbishment in 2014 and has a car park with approximately 220 spaces.
No reason for the sale has been given, but new competition will come into play next year when a new cinema complex opens in the heart of Preston city centre. Animate - a £41m facility being built on the former indoor market site - is expected to create around 140 jobs and will boast an eight-screen cinema, 16-lane bowling alley, five restaurants, a street food hub and a so-called “competitive social” outlet, such as crazy golf or an escape room.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.