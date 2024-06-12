Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 10-screen cinema building in Preston has gone up for sale - with a hefty price tag.

The home of Odeon in Port Way is available to buy for £6,560,000 through agents CBRE Ltd.

The 35,910 sq ft property with 1,890 seats is currently let on a 25-year lease to Odeon, and it had 14.5 years left to run. The tenant has an option to renew for a further 10 years at expiry.

Agents say the current rent paid is £805,352 per year, with “potential to repurpose following lease expiry (subject to planning permission) and introduce additional complementary leisure facilities (pod / drive thru) on extensive site.”

Preston's Odeon cinema. Credit: CBRE Ltd/Rightmove | CBRE Ltd/Rightmove

The 10-screen UCI multiplex opened on March 9, 1990 and was rebranded to Odeon in 2004 following the merger of UCI and Odeon Cinemas Group. The property is a steel frame structure with brickwork cavity walling to support the flat roof. It underwent a full refurbishment in 2014 and has a car park with approximately 220 spaces.