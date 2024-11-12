Home of Buzz Bingo in Morecambe put up for sale - here's how much for
The 26,651 sq ft property in Marine Road East, Morecambe, is being offered for £1.74m. It has a lease agreement with Buzz Group Ltd and trades as Buzz Bingo, which runs until December 2039 at £259,533.53 per year.
It’s the second site rented out to Buzz Bingo to go on the market this year in Lancashire. The Buzz Bingo site in Burnley is currently on offer for £1.99m.
Agents CBRE say the Morecambe property - which stands in nearly two acres of land, is a ‘prime long leasehold investment’ and “benefits from strong connectivity given its location on Marine Road East”.
Indeed the club is within walking distance to attractions such as the promenade and local beaches as well as the Central Retail Park and Arndale Shopping Centre.
The steel-framed building comes with 84 parking spaces. It is held oa long leasehold basis with 36.5 years unexpired and a head rent of £38,565 per year. This is paid directly by Buzz Bingo and not the leaseholder, and there is an opportunity to extend this.
