If you’ve hit the jackpot and fancy buying a bingo hall - here’s your chance.

The home of Buzz Bingo in Centenary Way, Burnley, is up for sale.

The huge 32,907 sq ft building is available through agents CBRE for offers in excess of £1,990,000, and it comes with a tenant secured for more than 15 years. Buzz Bingo have agreed a deal until December 18, 2039 at a current rent of £223,443 per annum.

Buzz Bingo, Burnley

The property - formerly known as Gala Bingo- is a converted nightclub of steel frame with concrete extensions and sits on a 1.24 acre site. The ground floor comprises gaming machine area and main bingo hall with bar and diner. The first floor provides further trading and ancillary accommodation. There is dedicated, on-site customer parking with capacity for 52 vehicles.

The agent states: “The property is conveniently located near several public transport links making it easily accessible. Immediately southwest of the property is Burnley Central Bus Station, providing services to city centres such as Manchester and Preston as well local routes. Buzz Bingo Burnley is also within walking distance of Burnley Central Train Station and Burnley Manchester Train Station, providing access to network rail.”