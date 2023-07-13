News you can trust since 1886
Home Bargains recalls Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour because of high levels of caffeine

Home Bargains is recalling Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour because high levels of caffeine have been found in the product. This makes the product unsafe to consume.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read

Home Bargains is recalling Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour because high levels of caffeine have been found in the product. This makes the product unsafe to consume.

Product details

Pack size 1.5kg bags

Batch code W110429

Best before March 2025

Risk statement

High levels of caffeine in the product.

Too much caffeine can produce anxiety, sleeplessness, agitation, palpitations, diarrhoea and restlessness. Individuals with a mental health condition caffeine can experience worsened psychosis and result in the need for higher amounts of medication. Caffeine can reduce how well your antipsychotic medications work.

Children, or other people sensitive to caffeine, should only consume caffeine in moderation. Pregnant and breast-feeding women are advised not to have more than 200mg of caffeine over the course of a day.

Action taken by the company

Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour

Pack size: 1.5kg bags

Batch code: W110429

Best before: March 2025

Home Bargains is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Advice to consumers

If you have bought the above product, please do not consume it. Instead, contact Sci-Mx customer careline at [email protected] and they will arrange a full refund.

