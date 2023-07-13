Home Bargains is recalling Sci-Mx Nutrition Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour because high levels of caffeine have been found in the product. This makes the product unsafe to consume.

Product details

Pack size 1.5kg bags

Batch code W110429

Best before March 2025

Risk statement

High levels of caffeine in the product.

Too much caffeine can produce anxiety, sleeplessness, agitation, palpitations, diarrhoea and restlessness. Individuals with a mental health condition caffeine can experience worsened psychosis and result in the need for higher amounts of medication. Caffeine can reduce how well your antipsychotic medications work.

Children, or other people sensitive to caffeine, should only consume caffeine in moderation. Pregnant and breast-feeding women are advised not to have more than 200mg of caffeine over the course of a day.

Action taken by the company

Advice to consumers