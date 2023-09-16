Home Bargains announces three-day store closures ahead of Christmas at all UK branches
Discount retailer Home Bargains has received praise after announcing its stores will close for three days over the Christmas period.
All branches will close on Christmas Day (December 25), Boxing Day (December 26), and New Year's Day (January 1) to allow staff to enjoy the festivities with their loved ones.
It is thought Home Bargains will also close stores early on Christmas Eve (December 24), as in previous years.
In a statement posted to Instagram on Friday, the retailer said: "CHRISTMAS ANNOUNCEMENT. All of our stores will be closing for Boxing Day & New Years Day.
"We would like to thank all our staff for how hard you have worked this past year, and want you to relax and enjoy the Christmas break with your loved ones. Love from team HB".