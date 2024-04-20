Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holidaymakers in Lancashire are amongst those who suffered the longest waits when waiting to fly abroad last year.

The average flight from Manchester Airport was delayed by more than 20 minutes last year, new figures show.

And the average flight from Liverpool John Lennon Airport was delayed by more than 10 minutes last year

RADAR analysis of Civil Aviation Authority data shows there were 85,657 departures from Manchester Airport in 2023, which were delayed on average by 21 minutes and 56 seconds.

It means passengers departing from Manchester Airport suffered among the longest waits from any of the UK's 22 commercial airports with at least 1,000 outbound flights last year.

Nationally, the average delay for flights was 20 minutes and 43 seconds.

The same data shows there were 15,487 departures from Liverpool John Lennon Airport in 2023, which were delayed on average by 13 minutes and 26 seconds.

This was down from 23 minutes and 12 seconds in 2022, when the aviation sector struggled to cope with a surge in demand for holidays following the end of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Naomi Leach, deputy editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, said: "It’s clear from these latest figures that millions of passengers continued to experience unacceptably long hold-ups last year.

"This cannot be allowed to become the new normal."

CAA director Tim Johnson said it is vital the aviation sector "focuses on resilience" ahead of the summer holiday period to "keep passenger disruption to a minimum".

He added: "Where people do find themselves facing disruption, we want them to be well-informed about the duty of care that they are entitled to."

Manchester Airport welcomed two million passengers through its doors in December and is ready for a busy 2024.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of independent travel agents, said flight disruption is "always incredibly frustrating".

She continued: "Any delay can have significant knock-on effects on both leisure and business travellers.

"With millions of Brits set to travel abroad this summer, it’s vital for the UK’s airports alongside all parts of the travel eco-system to continually work together to ensure the system is as efficient as it can be."

Across the UK, 14,900 flights were cancelled – this included 1,010 from Manchester Airport, equivalent to 1% of the total departures and 163 from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, equivalent to 1% of the total departures.

A spokesperson for the Airport Operators Association trade body said: "Airports work extremely hard to minimise delays while providing a positive, safe and secure experience for passengers.