Historic Preston Bus depot set to get huge overhaul
and live on Freeview channel 276
The historic home of Preston Bus is set for a huge renovation.
Rotala, which owns Preston Bus, wants to carry out a refurbishment of its depot in Deepdale Road, comprising of re-roofing, cladding of two elevations with profile steel cladding, installing roller shutter doors to the north elevation, and drainage to hardstanding.
It’s long been said by Rotala, the company which own’s Preston Bus, that the 110-year-old site does not "suit the requirements of 21st century public transport" and in 2022 the company said that some buildings, due to their age, were "not currently a safe working environment with potential vehicle movement hazards." Some buildings, which date back to the First World War, have already been demolished to make way for the redevelopment. Click here for pictures.
In 2022, Preston Bus announced it would be keeping the stone-fronted company headquarters, but turning them into four apartments. The new plans show the 1914 structure included in drawings - with new doors and a curtain wall system - but it’s not clear whether they are to be converted.
Rotala has not replied to a request for more information from the Post.
The plans do show that the exisiting workshop will get a new door, and there will be a row of 12 roller shutter doors, a new composite garage roof, solar panels to the roof and a host of other doors and windows.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.