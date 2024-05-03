Historic Preston Bus depot set to get huge overhaul

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The historic home of Preston Bus is set for a huge renovation.

Rotala, which owns Preston Bus, wants to carry out a refurbishment of its depot in Deepdale Road, comprising of re-roofing, cladding of two elevations with profile steel cladding, installing roller shutter doors to the north elevation, and drainage to hardstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s long been said by Rotala, the company which own’s Preston Bus, that the 110-year-old site does not "suit the requirements of 21st century public transport" and in 2022 the company said that some buildings, due to their age, were "not currently a safe working environment with potential vehicle movement hazards." Some buildings, which date back to the First World War, have already been demolished to make way for the redevelopment. Click here for pictures.

The renovation plans for the historic site. Credit: Paul Gaughan/Preston City Council

In 2022, Preston Bus announced it would be keeping the stone-fronted company headquarters, but turning them into four apartments. The new plans show the 1914 structure included in drawings - with new doors and a curtain wall system - but it’s not clear whether they are to be converted.

Rotala has not replied to a request for more information from the Post.