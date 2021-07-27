Demolition work begins at historic Preston Bus depot
Demolition work is under way at the historic Preston Bus depot in Blackpool Road, which is set to be redeveloped.
Excavators and cherry pickers moved onto the site at the weekend and began tearing apart garages and workshops, some of which were built more than 100-years ago.
The garages had been used to house and repair a fleet of 120 vehicles operated by Preston Bus, but the aging buildings were no longer considered fit for purpose.
Parent company Rotala said: “The existing garage facilities were erected in the early part of the 20th century and are not currently a safe working environment with potential vehicle movement hazards.”
But Rotala has given its assurance that the site will remain as a bus depot and will eventually be "redeveloped to suit the requirements of a 21st century public transport facility".
It also confirmed that the ornate stone building fronting onto Deepdale Road, built in 1914, will be preserved.
The cleared area will become a hardstanding for buses until redevelopment can take place at a future date.
We also took a last look round the depot before the demolition started. You can view our pictures here.