Historic Lancashire mill to be knocked down to make way for affordable housing

A former Lancashire cotton mill is set to be knocked down to make way for a new housing state.

The former cotton mill in Darwen that is set to be knocked down | Google Maps

Councillors in East Lancashire have approved the knocking down of a former cotton mill to make way for a temporary contractor’s compound for the construction of a 45-acre housing estate.

Blackburn with Darwen Council planning committee has granted permission for the demolition of the early 20th-century Beehive Mill building in Moor Lane, Darwen.

Once it is knocked down, the site will be used as the compound for contractors working on the construction of the new Countryside Homes Holden Fold housing estate.

The 477-house development is being constructed on the site of the former Darwen Moorland High School over the next four or five years.

The school closed in 2008 and was replaced by Darwen Aldridge Community Academy that then moved to a new purpose-built site on Sudell Road in 2010.

The next door mill was built in 1919 and utilised the early 19th-century buildings of the former school building of St James’ Church at Holden Fold.

In January last year, Blackburn with Darwen Council’s executive board approved the use of the Beehive Mill site as a specialist development of affordable homes suitable for the elderly and families with disabled young people when the compound was no longer needed.