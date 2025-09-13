Historic Lancashire house to become a filming location for TV and films

An historic house in Lancashire is now available to used for the filming of TV shows and films

Moorside House, a striking Grade II listed property in Altham near Accrington, is opening its doors as a unique filming location, offering an evocative backdrop steeped in history, character and atmosphere.

Best known as the former home of pioneering suffragist Lydia Becker, Moorside House combines national heritage with cinematic appeal.

Its gothic architecture, authentic period interiors and expansive grounds make it an ideal setting for gothic productions, historical dramas and period storytelling that demand both visual impact and historical accuracy.

The property recently served as the location for Accrington Stanley Women’s 2025–26 kit launch, chosen in recognition of its connection to Lydia Becker and her pivotal role in advancing women’s rights.

The launch highlighted the house’s ability to bring history and contemporary culture together in a visually striking way, reinforcing its potential as a venue for high-impact creative projects.

Heath Groves, owner of Moorside House, said: “Moorside House is more than just a beautiful property, it’s a living piece of history that provides filmmakers with an incredible canvas.

From sweeping exteriors to richly detailed interiors, the house delivers authenticity and atmosphere that simply can’t be replicated on a set.

“We’re excited to see it used as a backdrop for powerful storytelling in film and television.”

For more information on hiring Moorside House for film and television productions, please contact: [email protected]

To learn more about Moorside House, visit: http://www.moorsidehouse.com/