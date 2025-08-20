160-year-old Lancashire school uniform company bought by Australian firm in multi-million pound deal

An historic Lancashire school uniform company has been bought by an Australian firm - and could change its name.

Trutex, which was established as ‘Clitheroe Shirtings' in 1865, has been acquired by Hancock & Gore for a total of AU$16.9m (£8.1m).

Trutex Group, based in Jubilee Mill in Clitheroe, has 180 employees in the UK and oversees - with a presence in the Middle East, Canada, Europe and China. It has a reputation for quality, durability, and this year won the Made For Mums ‘hidden gem’ award for school uniforms.

Last year, private equity fund Elaghmore acquired a 42 per cent stake in Trutex, and now Hancock & Gore, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has acquired 100 per cent of Trutex Group for a total cash consideration of AU$16.9m (£8.1m). The purchase price includes a AU$12.6m (£6m) upfront payment and AU$4.3m (£2.1m) deferred until July 31 2025.

Trutex HQ, Clitheroeplaceholder image
Trutex HQ, Clitheroe | google

Name

Following the acquisition, Hancock & Gore's Schoolblazer UK, Mountcastle and Trutex Group businesses will be combined as Schoolblazer Group.

H&G will seek shareholder approval to change its name to Schoolblazer Ltd.

Schoolblazer UK co-founder Tim James is set to expand his role to executive chairman of Schoolblazer Group.

No information has been released about jobs.

