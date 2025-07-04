A Grade II-listed former cinema in the heart of Clitheroe is set for a major makeover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grand is a former Victorian cinema at 14-18 York Street, which was converted into a performing arts and cultural hub in 2008.

Now plans have been passed for a range of refurbishment works to the properties along York Street, to bring them back to inline with their original splendor. A planning statement says bosses want to maintain and reinstate elements to the front elevation which are “more sympathetic and authentic to the buildings heritage”.

Works include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Altering the existing shop front of no.14.by moving the existing door forward towards the road within the existing entrance recess to increase the internal office space and reduce the external covered area.

• Repair existing windows to number 14 and replace all the windows on the front elevation of numbers 16 and 18. With timber top hung mock sash frames, for painting in an approved “off white” colour.

• Making good the existing gutters and downpipes prior to re painting in an approved colour.

• Re render no 18 with smooth cast stucco render with an approved off white (greige) paint finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• New paint finish to the existing render of no’s 14 and 16.

• New timber painted hanging sign bracket screw fixed to the wall of no.18 - to create a focal point for the office entrance and reflect other signage design on York Street and the conservation area.

14-18 York Street, Clitheroe | Sunderland Peacock and Associates Ltd/RVBC

The applicant told Ribble Valley Borough Council: “The proposed works all serve to enhance and maintain the heritage assets of the buildings and conservation area. The works will allow the continued use of the building with the Clitheroe Conservation Area as a designated heritage asset and to support the community asset.

“The proposals as previously described concerning the listed building will not only offer benefits to the listed building but also to the character and appearance of the conservation area. The proposals will prove to be of moderate to high benefit to the character and appearance of the conservation area.”