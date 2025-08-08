An historic hotel and wedding venue has been sold - and the new owners say they will “invest significantly”.

The Oaks Hotel & Leisure Club, a country house hotel located on the outskirts of Burnley, has been acquired by Burnley-based Rambler Group Holdings for an undisclosed sum. The transaction was managed by Colliers’ specialist hotels team who initially put the opportunity to the market at offers in the region of £1,800,000.

Jonathon Butterworth, Managing Director at Lavender Hotels, said the decision to sell The Oaks was “strategic”, adding that a release of equity from the sale allowed them to reinvest in other hotels in their portfolio.

Qasim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Rambler Group Holdings, said: We are excited to welcome The Oaks Hotel & Leisure Club into our Aura Hotels portfolio. The hotel’s heritage and loyal customer base, combined with its operational strength, make it a fantastic acquisition. As a local Company, we are enthusiastic about the potential to invest in the property and continue building on its success. Our vision is to enhance the guest experience while staying true to the character that makes The Oaks so special.”

Future Plans for The Oaks Hotel & Leisure Club

Rambler Group Holdings (Aura Hotels) has ambitious plans for The Oaks Hotel & Leisure Club. The company intends to invest significantly in the property to enhance its facilities and services. Planned upgrades include the refurbishment of guest rooms, expansion of the leisure club, and the introduction of new dining options.

Additionally, Rambler Group Holdings aims to develop a comprehensive wellness programme, incorporating spa treatments and fitness classes, to attract a broader clientele. The company is committed to preserving the historic charm of The Oaks while modernising its amenities to meet the evolving needs of guests. These enhancements are expected to further solidify The Oaks Hotel & Leisure Club as a premier destination in the region.

The hotel

Dating back to 1885, The Oaks Hotel is a notable period property set within approximately 3.5 acres of landscaped grounds in the residential district of Reedley. Over the years, the hotel has been sympathetically extended to create a 51-bedroom, full-service establishment, complete with an expansive leisure club, multiple event and meeting suites, and the popular Quills restaurant. The property’s blend of historic charm and modern amenities has made it a preferred destination for weddings, corporate events, and leisure breaks throughout Lancashire and beyond.

Boasting views over Pendle Hill and ideally situated just minutes from the M65 motorway, The Oaks is well-positioned to serve both business and leisure guests. Burnley benefits from improved rail connections to Manchester and Leeds, and the hotel also enjoys easy access to both Leeds Bradford and Manchester international airports.

Julian Troup, Head of UK Hotels Agency at Colliers, who oversaw the sale, added, “The Oaks Hotel is a rare combination of character, scale, and location. It has an excellent track record and is well embedded in its community and market. Rambler Group Holdings quickly recognised the opportunity, and we’re pleased to have facilitated this deal. The appetite for regional hospitality assets remains strong, and The Oaks is a prime example of why that interest is well-founded. The open marketing generated considerable interest, highlighting the demand for such a well-known hotel in the East Lancashire area.”