Heroic Lancs police dog Rufus tackles man armed with two meat cleavers
Earlier this month Lancashire Police dog PD Rufus was called in to assist the force after they received a report of a male armed with two meat cleavers.
Despite the below freezing temperatures and icy conditions, PD Rufus tracked to the suspect’s front door within six minutes of arriving on scene.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Unfortunately the suspect made the wrong decision and aggressively fought with officers.
“PD Rufus was deployed and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of wounding and criminal damage.
“He has been remanded to appear in court.”
Why do police officers need police dogs?
Police dogs are known for their incredible skills in areas like tracking, detection, and protection.
They assist in finding drugs, explosives, missing persons, and evidence at crime scenes.
Their keen sense of smell and ability to perform under high-pressure situations make them invaluable to law enforcement.
The spokesperson added: “This showcases the invaluable need for our Police Dogs! To protect the public and keep our two legged colleagues safe.”
