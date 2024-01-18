"Sometimes you have to take the Batman approach, safeguarding your home town through collaboration”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Taxiwatch scheme has been launched in Chorley, to help keep residents safe at night.

It's the brainchild of Shaz Malik from the Chorley Taxi Association (CTA), who wants to use the resources already available in the town to support police and create a safer environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea is that all taxi drivers who are members of the CTA would report any incidents or concerns to the body, who will then liase with police. The association has purchased a town radio and joined the business reporting team to help facilitate quick action.

Mr Malik said: "Sometimes you have to take the Batman approach - safeguarding your home town through collaboration." "It's impossible for the police to patrol Chorley"

Mr Malik added: "Our drivers are always on the move in Chorley. We saw an opportunity to contribute positively to the community. It’s impossible for the police to patrol Chorley, our drivers can act as a support network by reporting any incidents they come across, creates additional protection for the people of Chorley.

"To implement this effectively, we will need to purchase additional radios. This way, even if one driver is out of town, there will still be others drivers covering in Chorley. Additionally, other trade members can post messages on a group, which will also be reported by the driver with the radio. By utilising the resources we have, we aim to make Chorley a safer place especially at night."

Shaz Malik of the Chorley Taxi Association has come up with the Taxiwatch idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Malik believes a collaborative effort between taxi drivers and the police will discourage potential criminals and significantly decrease crime rates and anti-social behaviour.

He added: "With over 100 cameras installed throughout Chorley and the taxi network actively involved, this initiative provides a cost-effective solution for the police. The presence of vigilant taxi drivers ensures peace of mind for the community, as they actively patrol the area and report any criminal activities. Moreover, all taxi drivers are DBS checked, making them an ideal partner for the police and the council.

"This innovative approach distinguishes us from other towns and will have a positive impact on Chorley, including a slight boost in property values, making it an even more desirable place to reside."

CCTV idea

There are additional plans to map out all the CCTV cameras of Chorley Council and provide the drivers with the locations, so that in case of an emergency, they can park their vehicle under a camera and be in a 'safe pocket'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes as Lancashire Police ask residents and businesses to register their CCTV cameras on a police database to make it easier for them to catch and convict criminals. Click here to read more about the scheme.

Support local drivers

Mr Malik thanked members of the CTA for their help with Taxiwatch. He said: "We are extremely grateful to the CTA trade members only for making this possible. Trade members have contributed to the CTA, and we urge the people of Chorley to support the local taxi trade."