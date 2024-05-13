St Mary's CE Primary School in Rawtenstall issues update on safety concerns
A Lancashire school remains closed after being deemed structurally unsafe.
Pupils of St Mary's CE Primary School, Haslingden Old Rd, Rawtenstall, Rossendale were also told last Friday to stay at home.
Lancashire County Council’s school closures website previously read: “Structural Damage.
“The school roofing structure is unstable and unsafe for pupils to attend school on the 10-05-24.”
Today’s update reads: “Structural Damage. Damage to the roof means the if still requires further investigation to ensure it is safe.” The school also announced the news on their website saying: “School will remain closed on Monday 13-05-24 for Reception, Year 1. Year 2, Year 3, Year 4 and Year 5 due to on-going investigations to the school roof. “Please can these classes access your class dojo page for remote learning for Monday. “Can all pupils in Year 6 attend school on Monday 13-05-24 from 8:45am to 12 noon to sit their Key Stage 2 SATS. “Thank you for your cooperation and apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
It is unknown when it will reopen.
