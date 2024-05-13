Pupils have been told to stay at home.

Today’s update reads: “Structural Damage. Damage to the roof means the if still requires further investigation to ensure it is safe.” The school also announced the news on their website saying: “School will remain closed on Monday 13-05-24 for Reception, Year 1. Year 2, Year 3, Year 4 and Year 5 due to on-going investigations to the school roof. “Please can these classes access your class dojo page for remote learning for Monday. “Can all pupils in Year 6 attend school on Monday 13-05-24 from 8:45am to 12 noon to sit their Key Stage 2 SATS. “Thank you for your cooperation and apologies for any inconvenience caused.”