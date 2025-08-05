Preston’s Spud Bros have announced they are closed this week in both their main site and London one.

The Flag Market tram is closed all this week, while their London express store will shut from tomorrow until Friday.

Posting on their social media feeds to alert their many customers, they said: “Just to remind people we are shut in Preston all this week and the express store will be shut 6th - 8th, we are treating our staff to a little getaway sorry for the inconvenience, we will make it up to you when we get back.”

The Spud Bros at work in the traditional hot potato tram which will be closed this week while they treat their hard-working staff to a trip to Ibiza. | unknown

Spudbros Jacob and Harley with Hollywood actor Liam Neeson who visited their London branch in the West End recently | Spud Bros

Following up with another announcement they added that the reason for the closures was to treat their hard-working staff to an Ibiza getaway.

They added: “From the heart…Seeing our staff and everyone around us smiling, laughing, and genuinely enjoying themselves means the world to us.

“Creating those special moments at SpudBros. That’s what gives us goosebumps… can’t wait to take all 31 staff away to Ibiza it’s gonna be carnage.”