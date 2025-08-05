Sorry for the inconvenience - Preston's Spud Bros announce fun reason for week-long closure

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 5th Aug 2025, 11:14 BST
Preston’s Spud Bros have announced they are closed this week in both their main site and London one.

The Flag Market tram is closed all this week, while their London express store will shut from tomorrow until Friday.

Posting on their social media feeds to alert their many customers, they said: “Just to remind people we are shut in Preston all this week and the express store will be shut 6th - 8th, we are treating our staff to a little getaway sorry for the inconvenience, we will make it up to you when we get back.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Spud Bros at work in the traditional hot potato tram which will be closed this week while they treat their hard-working staff to a trip to Ibiza.placeholder image
The Spud Bros at work in the traditional hot potato tram which will be closed this week while they treat their hard-working staff to a trip to Ibiza. | unknown

Join our Lancashire Post daily newsletter - it’s fun, It's free, it’s the LEP.

Spudbros Jacob and Harley with Hollywood actor Liam Neeson who visited their London branch in the West End recently placeholder image
Spudbros Jacob and Harley with Hollywood actor Liam Neeson who visited their London branch in the West End recently | Spud Bros

Following up with another announcement they added that the reason for the closures was to treat their hard-working staff to an Ibiza getaway.

They added: “From the heart…Seeing our staff and everyone around us smiling, laughing, and genuinely enjoying themselves means the world to us.

“Creating those special moments at SpudBros. That’s what gives us goosebumps… can’t wait to take all 31 staff away to Ibiza it’s gonna be carnage.”

Related topics:PrestonIbizaFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice