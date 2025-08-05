Sorry for the inconvenience - Preston's Spud Bros announce fun reason for week-long closure
The Flag Market tram is closed all this week, while their London express store will shut from tomorrow until Friday.
Posting on their social media feeds to alert their many customers, they said: “Just to remind people we are shut in Preston all this week and the express store will be shut 6th - 8th, we are treating our staff to a little getaway sorry for the inconvenience, we will make it up to you when we get back.”
Following up with another announcement they added that the reason for the closures was to treat their hard-working staff to an Ibiza getaway.
They added: “From the heart…Seeing our staff and everyone around us smiling, laughing, and genuinely enjoying themselves means the world to us.
