Here's how you can get three items from McDonald's for £3 - but you'll have to be quick

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 17th May 2024, 13:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
McDonald’s has launched a bargain Mix and Match menu for three weeks.

Starting on May 22, just in time for half term break the 3 for £3 deal means that McDonald’s customers can get they hands on three food items for just £3.

And as part of the Mix and Match Menu, there are nine food options to choose from with 165 possible food combinations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The items include - Small Fries, Cheeseburger, Hamburger, Mayo Chicken, 4 Nuggets, Apple Pie, Core Mini McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties) Veggie Dippers and Side salad.

It’s a perfect lunchtime pick me up, mid-week takeaway and just an all-round bargain The catch with this is though - it’s only on for three weeks, so you have to be quick!

Also, on the 20th of May, McDonald’s is offering two more delicious deals to brighten customers’ Mondays. For one day only, the Cheesy Bacon Flatbread is up for grabs for a discounted price of £1.19 – a huge 30% off, and the McChicken® Sandwich is 50% off the usual price, available for just £1.39. Both deals are on offer exclusively via the McDonald’s App. 

Related topics:McDonald'sTakeaway

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.