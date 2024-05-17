Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McDonald’s has launched a bargain Mix and Match menu for three weeks.

Starting on May 22, just in time for half term break the 3 for £3 deal means that McDonald’s customers can get they hands on three food items for just £3.

And as part of the Mix and Match Menu, there are nine food options to choose from with 165 possible food combinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The items include - Small Fries, Cheeseburger, Hamburger, Mayo Chicken, 4 Nuggets, Apple Pie, Core Mini McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties) Veggie Dippers and Side salad.

It’s a perfect lunchtime pick me up, mid-week takeaway and just an all-round bargain The catch with this is though - it’s only on for three weeks, so you have to be quick!