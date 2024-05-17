Here's how you can get three items from McDonald's for £3 - but you'll have to be quick
and live on Freeview channel 276
Starting on May 22, just in time for half term break the 3 for £3 deal means that McDonald’s customers can get they hands on three food items for just £3.
And as part of the Mix and Match Menu, there are nine food options to choose from with 165 possible food combinations.
The items include - Small Fries, Cheeseburger, Hamburger, Mayo Chicken, 4 Nuggets, Apple Pie, Core Mini McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties) Veggie Dippers and Side salad.
It’s a perfect lunchtime pick me up, mid-week takeaway and just an all-round bargain The catch with this is though - it’s only on for three weeks, so you have to be quick!
Also, on the 20th of May, McDonald’s is offering two more delicious deals to brighten customers’ Mondays. For one day only, the Cheesy Bacon Flatbread is up for grabs for a discounted price of £1.19 – a huge 30% off, and the McChicken® Sandwich is 50% off the usual price, available for just £1.39. Both deals are on offer exclusively via the McDonald’s App.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.