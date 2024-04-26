Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fylde coast residents can visit some of Blackpool’s biggest and best resort and pay just half price.

Merlin is offering a 50 per cent discount to Fylde Coast residents with a FY postcode.

With the locals discount, you can book your tickets up until December 2024, giving you plenty of time to make the most of the saving.

You can meet your favourite stars at Madame Tussauds, discover the magical underwater world at SEA LIFE or take a spin at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Little ones can hop into a rabbit-sized world of adventure at Peter Rabbit™: Explore and Play, or join the Gruffalo and Friends on their brand new adventure at The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse.Book via the links below to get the discount

✭ Peter Rabbit™ Explore and Play: tinyurl.com/FYPeterRabbitApr24

✭ The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse: tinyurl.com/FYGruffaloApr24