Here's how you can get 25% off entry prices at Knowsley Safari this half term including the Seaside Carnival
The event will allow the whole family to soak up a traditional seaside vibe, take part in carnival skills workshops andvtry their hand at pier-themed games.
The fun is all included in the general admission ticket price and as if that wasn’t enough of a treat, there’s 25% off during the event, when booking online in advance.
During May half-term, between 11am and 4pm, from Saturday 25th May until Sunday 2nd June, young and old alike can have a go at acrobatic skills, such as Aerial Silks, Hoola-Hooping and Plate-Spinning, as well as pier-themed games stalls, including Coconut Shy, Tin Can Alley and Hook-A-Duck, in addition to Knowsley Safari’s existing rides and amusements.
Those preferring to take things a little slower can bag all the seaside feels by relaxing on the sand with an ice cream and enjoy the entertainment of themed performers, including giant stilt walkers.
Visitors will also be able to visit Bear Country, home to the Safari’s newest additions, Andean Bears, Bahia and Chui – with Chiu often keen to show off how he can crack open a coconut!
This breeding pair have settled in well and guests can learn how Knowsley conservation experts are helping protect this vulnerable species.
There are hundreds of other fascinating animals for families to enjoy on the Foot Safari and on the Safari Drive, including Amur Tigers, African Lions, Southern White Rhino, Bactrian Camels and Iberian Wolves, as well as meerkats, giraffes and sea lions - Knowsley Safari really is a full day out!
Ian Duke, marketing manager at Knowsley Safari, said: “Seaside Carnival was one of our most popular events last year.
“Guests really enjoy the nostalgia that traditional seaside games bring and children love having a go at the different acrobatic workshops - there really is something for everyone. We’re so pleased to be able to offer all this in the regular admission price and with the 25% online booking discount too, we’re sure Seaside Carnival will be even more popular this year!”
Visitors must book in advance online at KnowsleySafari.co.uk to receive the 25% discount. Payment on arrival is charged at full price. Please note that charges will apply for food and drink.
