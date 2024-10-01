Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regular taxi users in Blackpool could end up with free holidays, beauty treatments, journeys, electrical items and even fast food thanks to the launch of a new scheme.

C Cabs in conjunction with Blackpool FC has launched Taxi Miles a special rewards scheme to thank their regular customers and as a way of enticing new fares.

It comes in the same week taxi giant Uber was granted permission to obtain liecences to operate in the town from Blackpool Council.

For every £10 spent in a C Cab, passengers earn £1 in taxi miles.

Taxi miles currency can then be cashed in for vouchers at places such as Curries, Halfords and local takeaway shops.

The firm, plan to advertise the scheme with a leaflet drop at homes across the town this week.

Mark Butcher who works for High Bright Media, the firm working with C Cabs to deliver the taxi miles scheme, said: "We wanted to establish our own loyal base of customers and try to keep them by offering them a reward scheme that lasts for the next two years.

“Passengers can buy holidays and TVs, electrical items, pizza and beauty treatments at local businesses with the vouchers. Local businesses have played a big part in developing the scheme."

Customers can see how many taxi miles they have gathered and, thus, how many vouchers they can redeem by emailing [email protected]. They must give 24 hours' notice, and then they will receive an email back telling them how many taxi miles they have acquired.

Once customers have acquired enough money for vouchers, they can redeem them by going to the C Cabs office in Blackpool, located on Church Street.

The are future plans to update the C Cabs app to include taxi miles details.

Mr Butcher said: “We officially launched taxi miles at Blackpool FC on Saturday when we were the match day sponsor. Details of the scheme were included in the match day brochure.”

For more information visit C Cabs website here.