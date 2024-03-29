Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Lancashire's most historic churches is on the market for just £75,000.

A church has been on the site of St James' in Accrington since 642AD. The tower dates back to the late medieval period, the nave 1804-5, and chancel 1895-6. Known locally as Church Kirk, the Grade II-listed building closed in 2015 and was put on the market in September, but is still to be sold.

St James', Accrington

Agent MBRE state: "The property benefits from F1 use and similar uses such as education, museum, public hall will not require a change of use. The property may also be suitable for alternative uses or redevelopment which will be subject to Planning and Listed Building consent."

In total, the church is 4,112.5 Sq.ft and sits in 1.6 acres of land burials. It is thought to be in very poor condition, and needs significant funds for repairs.

Background

According to the Church Times, a regeneration trust led by Graham Jones, the former Labour MP for the Hyndburn constituency,wanted to use the building as a community resource, but could not afford the repair and maintenance costs without outside help. He said that the Trust had applied for grants from relevant bodies, including £30,000 from Hyndburn Council, which had turned them down.