HOUSE HUNTERS searching for their dream home in Blackpool can get up to £23,500 towards a deposit.

Elan Homes is offering a five per cent gifted deposit contribution on selected properties at its Redwood Gardens development.

Ideally positioned in the Marton Moss area, between Blackpool and Lytham, Redwood Gardens offers a good mix of new homes.

Subject to terms and conditions, the deposit contribution is worth up to £23,500.

An example of the Azure, similar to that offered with a 5% deposit contribution at Redwood Gardens

Marie Morris, Elan regional sales director said: “With the rising cost of living it can be difficult for people to save for a deposit, particularly if they’re renting.

“Skipton Building Society have just introduced a 100% mortgage for those with a track record of renting but is set at a fixed rate for five years and more favourable rates are available from other lenders.

“We’re offering a 5% deposit contribution on selected new homes at Redwood Gardens.

“It has the potential to make a life-changing difference to buyers. It could mean they’re able to secure a new home much sooner than they thought, perhaps somewhere larger they can grow into rather than out of or simply mean that their mortgage repayments are easier to afford.”

On a three-bedroom detached Bay style property, priced from £264,995, the deposit contribution is worth £13,250. Meanwhile, someone buying a four-bedroom Azure, priced from £459,995, could receive £23,000 towards their deposit.

Designed to make the most of the 973 sq ft of accommodation, the lounge in the Bay leads through to the combined kitchen, dining and family room. French doors lead out to the garden. A cloakroom completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits an en-suite, with the other two bedrooms sharing the family bathroom.

A spacious 1,873 sq ft property, the Azure has a lounge at the front, with double doors leading through to the open plan kitchen, breakfast area, dining and family room, which in turn opens out onto the rear garden.

A study, utility and cloakroom, complete the ground floor.

Upstairs two of the four bedrooms have an en-suite, leaving the family bathroom to serve the remaining two.

As an alternative to making a deposit contribution, Elan is offering to help homeowners sell up and move on quickly and simply with part exchange. Effectively the homebuilder will act as a guaranteed cash buyer for the customer’s existing property. There are no fees to pay and they can even stay in the property until their new home is built.

All of Elan’s homes achieve a minimum EPC rating of B, making them some of the most efficient available. This should enable homeowners who switch from an older property to enjoy lower utility bills. It also means they’re potentially eligible for green mortgages from selected lenders.

The homes at Redwood Gardens enjoy a leafy location, with good local amenities nearby. Marton Moss Local Nature Reserve is within easy reach and helped inspire the décor in our show home.

Lytham’s famous green is less than five miles away, along with the town’s boutique stores and popular restaurants. In the other direction, Blackpool Tower, the Grand Theatre and a host of other attractions are within easy reach.

Redwood Gardens is open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm.

For more information about the homes available at Redwood Gardens visit the Elan homes website.