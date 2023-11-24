Help is being offered to get goods made in Preston - sold across the world.

A new programme of support to help companies in Preston find out more about exporting launches next week at Preston Town Hall.

Local companies who want to find out more are invited to book and attend on Tuesday 28 November between 8.30am and 10am.

Preston City Council has invested £50,000 funding from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to boost international trade and has commissioned specialist advisors at the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, working with the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) to deliver the programme. It will run until 2025.

The breakfast event is specifically for any business interested in exploring international markets and new audiences post Brexit or increasing sales from existing markets.

Teams from DBT and the Chamber will talk delegates through accessing support, exploring worldwide opportunities, and the challenges of exporting. There will also be an opportunity to network with fellow companies from the borough.