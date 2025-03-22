Lancashire primary school pupils enjoy special session with professional storyteller

To mark World Storytelling Day, which was last Thursday, Barratt Homes organised a very special storytelling event for a Lancashire primary school.

The infant and junior classes at St Stephen’s Tockholes CE Primary School, located near the housebuilder’s Bernets Nook development in Blackburn, took part in a storytelling session with professional tale-teller, Mark Fraser, who shared his passion and enthusiasm with the pupils in whatproved to be a fantastic experience.

Why was the session arranged?

One of the many important elements that group storytelling promotes is that it stokes the imagination and curiosity of the children, with the bonus of active participation and social interaction.

Barratt Homes specifically invited experienced storyteller Mark as they wanted him to take the pupils on a journey beyond the pages through various stories that help promote the joy of reading.

Barratt Homes invited storyteller Mark Fraser to St Stephen's CE Primary School in Blackbrn to celebrate World Storytelling Day | Mark Waugh Manchester Press Photography Ltd

What did the school say about the session?

Karen Riding, School Business Manager at St Stephen’s Tockholes CE Primary School, said: “It was great to partner with Barratt Homes to provide our pupils with the opportunity for Mark Fraser to come in and open our children’s minds to the wondrous world of literature. Mark captivated the children with enchanting tales, animated voices and dramatic gestures, leading them into a world of wonder, adventure and limitless possibilities that lie within the pages of a book.

“The partnership between St Stephen’s Tockholes and Barratt Homes serves as a shining example of how communities can come together to support the intellectual and personal growth of children. Initiatives like this underscore the importance of nurturing young readers and the vital role that schools and the wider community can play in promoting literacy and a lifelong passion for learning.”

And what did the professional storyteller say?

Mark said: “It was a great privilege to be able to share these wonderful stories with the pupils at St Stephen’s Tockholes CE Primary School. It always amazes me that children will engage, create and be enraptured by storytelling, and it’s wonderful to see large corporate businesses supporting and encouraging such creativity."Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, added: “Providing this opportunity for the pupils at St Stephen’s Tockholes CE Primary School has been an absolute pleasure and it’s really important that we continue to deliver such experiences for children in the local community.

“St Stephen’s Tockholes CE Primary School is working hard to support its pupils, and we hope that this storytelling event can lend a hand in prompting creativity and curiosity.”

More information about Mark Fraser’s work can be found at his website.

For further information about Barratt Homes or any nearby developments, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.