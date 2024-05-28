Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former surgeon and head of cardiovascular surgery has been charged as part of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

On Tuesday 14th of March last year, Lancashire police were contacted by the hospital who reported a number of allegations of sexual assault on employees at the Trust.

Surgeon Amal Bose at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Following an investigation and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service a man has now been charged.

Amal Bose, 54, of Thurnham near Lancaster, has been charged with 14 counts of Sexual Assault Contrary to Section 3 Sexual Offences Act 2003 relating to six female victims.

The alleged offending occurred between 2017 and 2022. Some of the counts encompass more than one incident.

The alleged victims were all members of staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Mr Bose was charged on Friday and has been bailed to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on June 7.