Richard Tyson wanted by detectives investigating an assault on a British Transport Police officer
The officer was pushed to the ground resulting in him receiving a serious injury which is likely to have a long term impact on his ability to work.
Detectives investigating an assault on a British Transport Police officer are appealing for information.
On Wednesday 9 August shortly after 8.30pm an officer was assaulted in the process of handcuffing a man at Lancaster Railway Station.
Detectives have conducted a number of enquiries into the incident and believe Richard Tyson, 40, who has links to Preston and Carnforth may have useful information which could assist their investigation.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 631 of 9 August.