Detectives investigating an assault on a British Transport Police officer are appealing for information.

On Wednesday 9 August shortly after 8.30pm an officer was assaulted in the process of handcuffing a man at Lancaster Railway Station.

The officer was pushed to the ground resulting in him receiving a serious injury which is likely to have a long term impact on his ability to work.

Detectives have conducted a number of enquiries into the incident and believe Richard Tyson, 40, who has links to Preston and Carnforth may have useful information which could assist their investigation.

