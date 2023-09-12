Lancashire Police appeal for help to find missing 12-year-old Deborah
Police are appealing for help in trying to find a missing 12-year-old girl from Preston.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Have you seen missing Deborah?
"Deborah, 12, is missing from home in Preston, and we are very concerned about her.
"She was last seen on Tennyson Mill Court in Preston at around 5.30am this morning (September 12).
"Deborah is 5ft 6in with black braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket, with a hood, black leggings, and Nike trainers. She has links to Preston.
"Deborah may appear confused, and we are concerned for her welfare, so are asking for your help to find her. If you see Deborah, 999Info? 101 quoting log 0208 of September 12."