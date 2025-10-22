A Haslingden shop has been ordered to close for three months after hording stashes of illegal tobacco and selling a vape to a child.

European Mini Market on Manchester Road was issued a Closure Order on October 15 following a joint operation by Lancashire County Council’s Trading Standards team and Lancashire Police.

The order, granted by Burnley Magistrates’ Court, is the maximum three-month penalty, meaning the shop will remain shut until January 14, 2026.

European Mini Market in Haslingden has been ordered to close for three months after hording stashes of illegal tobacco | Lancashire County Council

Over the past year, officers carried out four inspections at the premises, seizing large quantities of illicit products valued at more than £30,000.

During one undercover operation, a 14-year-old posing as a customer was able to buy a vape without being asked for identification.

The closure was issued under anti-social behaviour legislation designed to tackle public nuisance and disorder.

County Councillor Daniel Matchett, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing, said:"Selling vapes and other tobacco products to children places them at significant risk of harm and this is totally unacceptable.

“Our Trading Standards team will always take the strongest action possible against those who openly break the law."

Sergeant Paul Marsden of the Rossendale Neighbourhood Policing Team added: “We have listened to the concerns from the community and worked closely with Lancashire County Council’s Trading Standards to target illegal sales of tobacco and vapes to children.

“This Closure Order sends a clear message that this activity will not be tolerated.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report any concerns about the sale of age-restricted products via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service helpline on 0808 223 1133 or online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.