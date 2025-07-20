Multiple months long road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Jul 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2025, 11:00 BST

Nextweek, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including multiple road closures lasting over a month.

Lasting between one day and three months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 67 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 21 and Sunday, July 27, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

All the major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, July 21 and Sunday, July 27.

1. Preston roadworks July 21-July 27

All the major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, July 21 and Sunday, July 27. | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: Bus stop kerb and accessibility apron installation When: July 21-July 22

2. New Hall Lane, Preston

What: Two-way signals Why: Bus stop kerb and accessibility apron installation When: July 21-July 22 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: Grimsargh Bridge Widening - Two-way Signals - Signals to facilitate Grimsargh Bridge Widening footway & kerbing changes. When: July 21-Oct 29

3. Preston Road, Grimsargh

What: Two-way signals Why: Grimsargh Bridge Widening - Two-way Signals - Signals to facilitate Grimsargh Bridge Widening footway & kerbing changes. When: July 21-Oct 29 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: Utility asset works] To excavate in fw to build fw4 chamber When: July 21-July 23

4. Miller Road, Preston

What: Two-way signals Why: Utility asset works] To excavate in fw to build fw4 chamber When: July 21-July 23 | Google Maps

