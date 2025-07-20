Multiple months long road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston

Lasting between one day and three months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 67 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 21 and Sunday, July 27, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1. Preston roadworks July 21-July 27 All the major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, July 21 and Sunday, July 27.

2. New Hall Lane, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: Bus stop kerb and accessibility apron installation When: July 21-July 22

3. Preston Road, Grimsargh What: Two-way signals Why: Grimsargh Bridge Widening - Two-way Signals - Signals to facilitate Grimsargh Bridge Widening footway & kerbing changes. When: July 21-Oct 29