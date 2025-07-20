Multiple months long road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston

Lasting between one day and three months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 67 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 21 and Sunday, July 27, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston roadworks July 21-July 27
All the major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, July 21 and Sunday, July 27. | Google Maps
2. New Hall Lane, Preston
What: Two-way signals
Why: Bus stop kerb and accessibility apron installation
When: July 21-July 22 | Google Maps
3. Preston Road, Grimsargh
What: Two-way signals
Why: Grimsargh Bridge Widening - Two-way Signals - Signals to facilitate Grimsargh Bridge Widening footway & kerbing changes.
When: July 21-Oct 29 | Google Maps
4. Miller Road, Preston
What: Two-way signals
Why: Utility asset works] To excavate in fw to build fw4 chamber
When: July 21-July 23 | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.