Gym and yoga studio plan for listed Victorian church on outskirts of Darwen
Mrs S Roberts has applied to Blackburn with Darwen Council to turn the Grade II-listed former Edgworth Methodist Church in Bolton Road, Turton, into a personal training gym, yoga studio and physiotherapy treatment facility.
The church dates from 1862 and its construction was funded by local philanthropist James Barlow. It was listed in 2022 and is noted as “a good example of sensitive Gothic design”.
In her statement to the council, Mrs Roberts comments that the building has seen “considerable change which appears to be reasonably modern late 20th century” and “as there is no longer a local congregation to sustain religious worship, alternative uses need to be considered to secure the long-term future of an important heritage building in a historic village setting...Investment is also required to ensure the building does not fall into a state of disrepair.“
How would it be used?
The former vestry will be used as the main entrance/reception area and include a refreshment counter which will sell drinks and snacks. The main ground floor area, originally the main worship area, will be used as the personal training space. The Nave will be screened off to create an office and the first floor will be amended slightly to create one open plan space used to deliver yoga classes and sessions.
Useage and hours
The applicant has already successfully been delivering personal training services from the nearby Barlow Institute in Edgworth village and suggests that the former church building will be primarily used by individuals and small groups (maximum 15 people). The yoga studio will accommodate a maximum of 25 people.
It is anticipated that a large number of attendees at yoga sessions will be from the local area and will travel to the building on foot and that the physiotherapy use is “a minor element.“
It is anticipated opening hours will be: Monday to Friday 6am to 8pm and Saturday and Sunday: 8am to 4pm. It would be closed on Bank Holidays.
