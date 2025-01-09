Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new gym and retail unit could soon be opening in the centre of Chorley, if plans are given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Primrose Holdings 1995 Ltd has made an application to demolish an existing office building on the former Bengal Street gas work site close to the A6, and build two units - for retail and a gym.

The agent for the applicant says the current appearance of the site is “of an unkempt, largely vacant, open parcel of land in part bounded by barbed wire fencing. It has no positive impact on the street scene / public realm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They add: “The scale of the buildings, and the siting, with particular reference to the retail unit provides a presence to the street scene that the site currently distinctly lacks.”

How the retail unit would look | BPD Architecture/Chorley Borough Council

The retail unit is proposed to be sited to the north west of the site, with the gym to the south west. Car parking is proposed to the rear (east) of the site, away from the public realm.

The retail unit would be 9.7m to the eaves and 10.95m to ridge, totalling 930sq.m in size. The gym would be 9.7m to the eaves and 11.3m to the ridge, totalling 927sq.m. The retail unit proposes 53 car parking spaces and the gym proposes 61 car parking spaces, with access to both off Decca Street.

Proposed operators for the gym nor the retail space have been publicly mentioned.