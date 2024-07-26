Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An historic town centre pub that was devastated by fire could soon be razed to the ground.

The Fleece Inn, in Penny Street, Blackburn, suffered “extensive” damage in an arson attack in February 2022.

The pub, which dates back to the 1800’s, had not opened its doors since 2012, but in 2021 Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council bought the building on the former Thwaites site, as part of the regeneration plans for the town centre.

Local historians called for the site to be saved, but in February, it was revealed that the cost of refurbishment was be approximately £1.2 million, with no external funding opportunities as the building is neither listed or in a conservation area. Now the council have applied for permission to flatten the pub and use the land to extend the adjoining single-storey car park.

The Fleece, Penny Street, Blackburn | google

A statement by agent Cassidy and Ashton says: “It is proposed that the existing building is fully demolished, including the infilling of the basement, with the site left clear of all rubble and debris. Where possible, the contractor is to use as much rubble from the demolition as possible, for the infilling of the basement.