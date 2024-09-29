Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two eateries in Cleveleys failed to impress food hygiene inspectors during their recent visit.

A 'dirty' Chinese restaurant facing proscecution after mouse droppings were found on surfaces has failed to clean up its act.

Great Fortune House on Victoria Road West, Cleveleys is currently going through court on food hygiene charges after it is alleged mouse droppings were found in food containers and preparation areas.

Fortune Coming Ltd, faces a number of charges relating to pest control, hygiene and supervision after inspectors visited the premises on September 8, 2022.

As a result, the business and its owner Angela Lui, of Bramble Close, Wesham, were charged with 11 offences of failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygeine.

On September 8, 2022, food hygiene inspectors visited the restuarant and it is alleged mouse droppings were found in food containers and food preparation areas including worktops and kitchen shelves.

Inspectors also alleged preparation areas were not kept clean and in good order. Pest control measures were inadequate and business documents did not cover all aspects of food management such as allergies.

It is also alleged floor, oven, range cooker, rice cooker, chest freezer, butchers block and cleaning cloths were not kept clean or disinfected.

Inspectors revisited Great Fortune House on August 6 and failed to improve the restaurant’s food hygiene rating.

Inspectors awarded it a one star out of five meaning major improvements are still necessary.

Italian Pizza Hot on The Cresent East in Cleveleys was awarded a one star food hygiene rating | Google

On the same day, Wyre Borough Council food hygiene inspctors visited Italian Pizza Hot on Crescent East in Cleveleys.

It also failed the inspection and was handed one star out of five and give pointers on where they need to improve.

Both eateries are likely to be reinspected soon.