I transformed garden shed into dream Etsy craft space with stunning picture postcard views
Michelle Murray created a beautiful craft studio in her back garden, after she launched an online shop.
The New Longton mum had started making small gifts for her daughter’s friends, but when her hobby took off into a career she needed a space to work from.
Craft shed with a view
So Michelle turned a corner of her garden into a crafting shed, which has spectacular countryside views and is the perfect space to get inspired.
Michelle says: “The window is at perfect height so that I can just look out...It's best on a sunny day and the lambs are in the field.”
Etsy store took off
When she first launched her Etsy store, Michelle was working from her dining room but found it hard to concentrate, especially when the kids were being noisy.
So that’s when she got the idea to create her own craft room.
Peaceful space to create
“I just thought I'd love to have my own little craft studio and then I could just go to there, work in peace and I absolutely love it. “
She creates personalised sports and hobby themed gifts, which all started when she struggled to find suitable gifts for her daughter’s friends at gymnastics.
Products include personalised water bottles and sports team charms, through her online store called Personally Me.
Watch the video above.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.