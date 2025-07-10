A Preston woman has transformed her garden shed into a craft room - complete with stunning countryside views - after turning her creative hobby into a career by opening an Etsy store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Murray created a beautiful craft studio in her back garden, after she launched an online shop.

The New Longton mum had started making small gifts for her daughter’s friends, but when her hobby took off into a career she needed a space to work from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craft shed with a view

So Michelle turned a corner of her garden into a crafting shed, which has spectacular countryside views and is the perfect space to get inspired.

Meet Michelle Murray, from New Longton, near Preston, who runs an Etsy craft business from her garden shed. | Iain Lynn / National World

Michelle says: “The window is at perfect height so that I can just look out...It's best on a sunny day and the lambs are in the field.”

Etsy store took off

When she first launched her Etsy store, Michelle was working from her dining room but found it hard to concentrate, especially when the kids were being noisy.

Michelle Murray creates sports themed gifts to sell on Etsy | Iain Lynn / National World Video

So that’s when she got the idea to create her own craft room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peaceful space to create

“I just thought I'd love to have my own little craft studio and then I could just go to there, work in peace and I absolutely love it. “

Michelle Murray outside her craft shed in New Longton | Iain Lynn / National World Video

She creates personalised sports and hobby themed gifts, which all started when she struggled to find suitable gifts for her daughter’s friends at gymnastics.

Products include personalised water bottles and sports team charms, through her online store called Personally Me.

Watch the video above.