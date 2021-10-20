Grain dryer bursts into flames at commercial building in Claughton-on-Brock

Eight fire engines were called to battle a blaze involving a grain dryer at a commercial building in Claughton-on-Brock.

Eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Preston, Fulwood, Bamber Bridge, Lancaster, Penwortham and Blackburn rushed to the scene in New Lane at around 8.30am today (October 20).

The blaze involved a large amount of grain in a dryer which was located in an outbuilding.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets, a fog spike and a thermal imaging camera to bring the fire under control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of fire engines was later reduced, but a number of crews remained at the scene to extinguish any hot spots.

Grain drying is the process of drying grain to prevent spoilage during storage.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.