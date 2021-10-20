Preston bus passenger "covered in glass" after yobs smash windows

The 100 service, operated by Preston Bus, came under attack from a group of youths in Greaves Town Lane, Larches, at around 7.45pm.

The driver, who has asked not to be named, said he saw three boys hurl something at the bus moments before two of its windows exploded, spraying shattered glass over his passengers.

Worryingly, the two shattered windows were next to the accessible seating area, often used by older passengers, wheelchair users and parents with young children and prams.

A total of five passengers were on board at the time but no one was injured, though the driver said one woman was "covered in glass".

"All were OK, just a little shocked," he said, adding, "One woman, a prison officer, was on her way to work and got covered in glass. But she wasn't hurt, thankfully."

He said the smashed windows are just the latest in a string of anti-social incidents targeting the city's buses in recent weeks.

"Windows have been smashed on numerous occasions recently, both Stagecoach and Preston Bus," said the driver.

"It's not even the first time this has happened to me. My bus got hit in Tanterton last time. And the number 6 circular was done the other day too.

"It's something we have to deal with unfortunately, but we shouldn't have to. Egg-throwing is a problem for us too."

It is not known what was hurled at the bus, but the driver said the object must have been heavy for it to shatter the tempered glass.

Lancashire Police and Preston Bus have been approached for comment.

