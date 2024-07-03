Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three primary school pupils have been praised for their honesty and integrity after coming across a lost wallet.

Friends Alfie Parkinson, Lincoln Fontes and Séamus Alty, were walking home together from St Patrick's RC Primary School in Walton Le Dale, when they came across a wallet with a “substantial” amount of cash inside.

The quick-thinking year six pupils located the owner from driving licence address and returned it to him with everything intact.

The man’s neighbour has spoken out about the boy’s efforts, calling them a “beacon of hope for our community”, as well as their headteacher, who praised the lads as “fantastic ambassadors for St. Patrick's”.

L-R: Alfie Parkinson, Lincoln Fontes and Séamus Alty | submit

The neighbour, from Higher Walton Road, said: “Their honesty and integrity not only brought immense relief and happiness to my neighbour but also restored faith in our younger generation. Their parents and teachers must be incredibly proud of them, and rightly so. These boys have demonstrated that there are still good-hearted, honest young people among us who understand the value of doing the right thing.

“It is acts like these that remind us of the inherent goodness in people and the potential for positive change in our society. At a time when the news is often filled with negativity, stories like this can inspire and uplift us all.”

What did the school say?