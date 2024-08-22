Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Demolition work is under way on Preston’s 200-year-old tram bridge over the Ribble River.

Footage shared on Facebook shows an excavator tearing away at the bridge yesterday, sending rubble and railings crashing into the Ribble.

The excavator’s crew are using the rubble to create a path for the machine to work off as it progresses across the river.

Demolition work under way on Preston's old tram bridge over the River Ribble near Avenham Park. Credit: Eric Prescott | Eric Prescott

Work on a £6.6m project to replace the historic bridge begun in April, five years after the 200-year-old bridge - which links Avenham Park and Penwortham - was shut in 2019 due to risk of collapse.

A campaign was launched to either repair or replace the bridge to its original form, with 3,000 people signing a petition calling for its reinstatement.

The design for a new suspension-type bridge was revealed in March. You can view the new bridge design here.

It is hoped the new bridge, funded by Levelling Up cash and Lancashire County Council, will open next year.