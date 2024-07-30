Global megastar Harry Styles is coming to Blackpool after visit to Cheshire bakery where he used to work
And this will be no ordinary home for Harry in the famous British seaside resort, as he moves in with 80 other famous faces!
Madame Tussauds in Blackpool is where you need to go to catch a glimpse – and a selfie or two – with the superstar!
The iconic star has been immortalised in wax after he topped all polls in a survey for most wanted figures at the museum.
But before taking up residence at Madame Tussauds, Harry, 30, returned to Holmes Chapel where he grew up and was met by a crowd of adorning fans – even popping into W. Mandeville Bakery where he worked for many years.
Bakery owner Simon Wakefield, 55, said: "It's really good that he's back - it's lovely to see. It just looks so realistic.
"You just expect him to move or blink or do something because it looks quite surreal."
Simon hired Harry to work at the bakery when he was a teenager and said he was "a pleasure to have working" for him.
He said: "He was such a likeable lad, he was really nice and down to earth and easygoing.
"He had a lot of compliments from customers because of how nice he was.
Ross Morgan, from Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said he was “delighted” to be adding Harry to the A-list line-up.
“The public loves him and have been asking for him for some time – so we are genuinely really pleased to have now been able to make this happen,” he added.
“The new wax figure, due to our talented team of artists, is incredibly lifelike and fans will be thrilled to grab a selfie with Harry – and will most definitely be the envy of all of their friends when they do!
“When we took Harry to Holmes Chapel we were swamped by adorning fans who really did believe it was ‘the real’ Harry!”
Featuring more than 80 famous faces, Madame Tussauds Blackpool gives visitors the chance to get up close with their heroes, from sporting stars to TV favourites, movie icons, singing sensations and everything in between.
It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure, spending a total of 800 hours collectively.
This includes 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to insert a head of hair and 30 hours to make a set of teeth.
For further information about Madame Tussauds Blackpool, visit: https://www.madametussauds.com/blackpool/
