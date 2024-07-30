Hundreds of thousands of people expected to descend on Promenade for Blackpool Air Show 2024
Visitors will line the Promenade for the iconic event, which will attract an estimated 350,000 people over the two days.
Crowds can expect to see the RAF, the Red Arrows, and much more in the skies above Blackpool. The best thing is that the whole event is free for everyone.
The Blackpool Air show will take place on August 10 and 11.
It is not just in the sky where the action is happening. There will also be attractions, stalls, and much more down on the ground in Blackpool at the Air Show Village. It is located on the Tower Festival Headland and will be open from 10 am-6 pm on both days.
Visitors can relax in the bars and restaurants along the Blackpool promenade and enjoy the displays.
The shows will feature aircrafts such as the Red Arrows Team and the RAF Typhoon which has a top speed of 1400mph. Another one of the shows will be the Battle of Memorial Service, which will include Spitfires, Hurricanes and Lancasters.
For the best views of the airshow, make sure to secure your spot on the Central and North Piers. With such a high-profile event, the best seats are sure to fill up fast. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to witness the Blackpool Air Show in all its glory.
The times for the Blackpool Air Show on Saturday 10 August:
14:00- RAF Red Arrows.
14:32- Calidus AutoGyro
14:45- Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
15:06 - L-39 Albatross
15:19 - Team Raven Display
15:39 - Rich Goodwin Pitts Special
15: 54 - PBY-5A Catalina
16:07 - Chipmunk T10
16:19 - AeroSuperBatic Wingwalkers
16:42 - Navy Wings Swordfish
16:55 - Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight
17:13 - RAF Typhoon FGR4.
The flight times for the Blackpool Air Show on Sunday, August 11 are:
14:00 - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
14:21 - Navy Wings Swordfish
14:34- Chipmunk T10
14:46 - AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers
15:09 - Team Raven Display Team
15:30 - PBY-5A Catalina
15:43 - L-39 Albatros
15:56 - Rich Goodwin Pitts Special
16:11 - Calidus AutoGyro
16:24 - Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight
16:42- RAF Typhoon FGR4
17:00 - RAF Red Arrows.
All timings are subject to change due to weather conditions and aircraft availability.
