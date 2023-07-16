Sodexo Live! has become the official venue partner of Preston North End.

From this month Sodexo Live! – a global leader in hospitality and live events – has taken over the catering operation at Deepdale, including hospitality in the lounges and boxes, and on the concourse on matchdays.

Sodexo Live! has extensive experience of working in football and live entertainment catering, as the company is currently partnered with – amongst others – Everton F.C. and Newcastle United, as well as venues such as ACC Liverpool, Ascot Racecourse and Headingley Stadium.

As part of the agreement, Sodexo Live! will invest in the catering infrastructure at Deepdale with the aim of enhancing an efficient and enjoyable matchday experience for the club’s supporters. Ahead of the beginning of the 2023/24 season, the club will organise a meeting with supporters’ representatives to discuss Sodexo Live’s matchday provisions. Club director Peter Ridsdale said: "We are delighted to have agreed a long-term partnership with Sodexo Live!, who arrive with a fantastic reputation of providing a high-quality service.

"As a company who are well-versed providing a service to football fans, we are confident our supporters will be satisfied with the new offerings they will experience on a matchday at Deepdale.

"We are looking forward to establishing a mutually beneficial relationship in the coming years."

Rebecca Kane Burton, CEO of Sodexo Live! UK and Ireland said: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Preston North End and are delighted to be working with another excellent venue in North West England. We can’t wait to bring our knowledge in hospitality, retail, guest experience, and venue management to Deepdale.

"Enhancing the guest experience and creating an enjoyable and memorable match day experience for everyone is in our DNA. We can't wait to get started."

The new partnership with Sodexo Live! will replace the existing deal with Heathcote&Co, who has been the club’s catering partner since 2018.