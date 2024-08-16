Glastonferret returns to Preston next week: here is everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston’s very own music festival Glastonferret returns August Bank Holiday weekend and below is everything you need to know.

The original indoor turfed festival is on at the Ferret in Preston between Thursday, August 22 and Sunday, August 25.

Back for its 17th year, organisers say Glastonferret will be bigger and better than ever in 2024.

Attendees can expect four days filled with a massive live-music lineup; real grass, hay bales & festival decor installed throughout the inside of the venue; guest craft ales, cider and summer drinks on tap; festival food vendors; DJ sessions & crafty stalls in the extended outdoor area; and late night after parties through to the early hours.

What has been said about its return?

Matt Fawbert, Ferret Director told the Psot: “I’m excited to see all these bands in our little ol’ Ferret, some for the first time! It's going to be another belter, I can feel it in my bones. A lot of really really very good bands on this year.

“This country has lost so many great festivals recently, but we were determined that Glastonferret wouldn’t be one of them. If you were going to a festival this year which isn't running for 2024, we'd love to have you. And if you want your favourite independent festivals to survive, please consider helping us out. Commiting now by buying tickets, bigging us up on socials, sharing the word - every little helps. Help us keep the magic going!

“Ps. The turf is going down on Wednesday, that’s the main thing.”

Glastonferret returns to Preston between Thursday, August 22 and Sunday, August 25. (Credit: Michael Porter Photography)

What is the line-up?

Thursday August 22 (from 4pm)

Headline act: The Lovely Eggs- a two-piece lo-fi psychedelic punk rock band from Lancaster consisting of married couple Holly Ross and David Blackwell.

Rest of line-up: AK/DK; The Battery Farm; Ginnel; Pleasureinc; Cadaver Beach; Defined By Friday August 23 (from 2pm)

Headline act: The Wave Pictures- a gritty garage folk trio from Leicestershire. Founded in 1998 building on the fiercely literate tradition of the Smiths, Billy Bragg, Billy Childish, and the Mountain Goats.

Holiday Ghosts; Plantoid; Laura J Martin; The Cities; Pray For Mojo; Redearth Saturday August 24 (from 12pm)

Headline act: Snapped Ankles- a London-based post-punk band, incorporating elements of performance art and art rock.

Rest of the line-up: Pregoblin; Deja Vega; Imperial Wax; Whinge; Torture & The Desert Spiders; Pretty; Filthydirty (Evil Blizzard); All Hail Hyena; Design Rewind; Jess Thomas

Sunday August 25 (from 12pm)

Headline act: Calva Louise - a multicultural British band from Venezuela, France and New Zealand founded in 2016.

Rest of the line-up: Johnny Hunter; Yaang; Sugarstone; TV Face; Tero Kulero; Ivan Campo; Beach Mountain; The Empire Police; Fitzsy; Millicent. FirstnameFrank

A scene from Glastonferret 2023 (Credit: Michael Porter Photography)

What is else is going on at GlastonFerret?

Organisers say Glastonferret isn't just about the bands on the main stage - these lot are here for your listening & dancing & feasting & shopping pleasure…

DJ SESSIONS: From a Sunday night closing party with special guest DJs through to laidback afternoon beats & pieces, the Ferret will see all sorts of selectors join them for all-day DJ sessions out in the Ferret’s extended beer garden, as well as late night after parties once the bands have finished... Line-up: Big Things DJs; David Chambers; Frank Lovescenes; Hazel Longton; Nodding Dog Disco; Shenanigans Suck It & Spin; Telstar Funk & Soull Tyramyx; Whinge DJs

CRAFTS & CLOTHING STALLS: Adding a bit of colour to Glastonferret, local creatives will be showing their wares at the Glastonferret market stalls.

Line-up: Not Essential; Priestown Press; Secret Industries; Stormcat; Official Merch Stall selling Limited-Edition Glastonferret T-shirts + band merch.

FESTIVAL FOOD: Mr Slice Guy Pizza

How much are tickets?

A 4 Day Weekend Ticket is £60 in advance (earlybirds now sold out)

Single Day Tickets in advance vary in price: Thursday £15; Friday £17.50; Saturday £20 advance; Sunday £17.50.

All advance ticket prices are subject to Skiddle booking fees.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available online now at www.skiddle.com/festivals/glastonferret or theferret.live/listings/glastonferret2024

Any remaining tickets will be on sale on the door, but your cheapest option is to buy in advance, which also guarantees you entry in the case of a sell out.