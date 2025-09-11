Farmers in Chorley are looking to make their business more sustainable - by building glamping pods for rural tourists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob and Katie Mayor have applied to Chorley Borough Council for permission to build three units and associated works on part of their land off Higher House Lane, Heapey.

The proposal is for three single-bed glamping pods to be sited at the top of a field, which is accessed via an existing access track off Higher House Lane. A new gravel access track is proposed to link up to the pods. Each pod will have its own parking space and will be contained by a post and wire fence and hedge planting which will prevent pets escaping and also provide privacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement says: “Mr Mayor is a third-generation local farmer whose family have been involved in farming since the 1930s in Whittle-le-Woods. As is well known, the agricultural industry in this country has become increasingly more difficult to make a living from and the proposed development represents a farm diversification scheme which will go a long way to ensuring that the farming business moves towards being self-sufficient.”

How the glamping pods would look on land off Higher House Lane, Heapey | Peter Dickinson Architects/CBC

Mr and Mrs Mayor’s agent states it is a “high quality tourism scheme that will be a welcome boost to the Chorley Borough’s rural economy”, respects the character of the countryside, and argues that it will meet transport sustainability policies as “applicants’ customers will be turning up for their holidays with their own walking boots and mountain bikes”.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Chorley Borough Council.