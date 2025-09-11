Glamping tourism plan launched by Chorley farmers
Rob and Katie Mayor have applied to Chorley Borough Council for permission to build three units and associated works on part of their land off Higher House Lane, Heapey.
The proposal is for three single-bed glamping pods to be sited at the top of a field, which is accessed via an existing access track off Higher House Lane. A new gravel access track is proposed to link up to the pods. Each pod will have its own parking space and will be contained by a post and wire fence and hedge planting which will prevent pets escaping and also provide privacy.
A planning statement says: “Mr Mayor is a third-generation local farmer whose family have been involved in farming since the 1930s in Whittle-le-Woods. As is well known, the agricultural industry in this country has become increasingly more difficult to make a living from and the proposed development represents a farm diversification scheme which will go a long way to ensuring that the farming business moves towards being self-sufficient.”
Mr and Mrs Mayor’s agent states it is a “high quality tourism scheme that will be a welcome boost to the Chorley Borough’s rural economy”, respects the character of the countryside, and argues that it will meet transport sustainability policies as “applicants’ customers will be turning up for their holidays with their own walking boots and mountain bikes”.
A decision will be made in coming weeks by Chorley Borough Council.