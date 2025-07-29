Get your caffeine fix at Preston's new dog friendly Neighbourhood coffee house set to open on Blackpool Road
Mark this Friday in your calendars as Neighbourhood coffee house will open at 462 Blackpool Road, Ashton on Ribble, near Haslam Park.
The dog-friendly coffee house will also be serving up brunch, community events and will also have a children’s play corner to keep the little ones entertained while you take a sip of the good stuff.
To celebrate the launch the team are giving one lucky winner free coffee for the first year they are open!
To enter all you need to do is;
Hit ‘Like’ on their Facebook page, tag three friends you’d love to join you for a coffee, adn share to your story.
The more people you tag the more chance you have of winning!
And who doesn’t want to win a years worth of the best coffee in Preston.
The winner will be announced tomorrow at 8pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.