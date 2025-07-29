Move over Starbucks, there’s a new coffee shop in town - and it’s opening its caffeinated doors this week!

Mark this Friday in your calendars as Neighbourhood coffee house will open at 462 Blackpool Road, Ashton on Ribble, near Haslam Park.

Dog-friendly coffee house Neighbourhood will also be serving up brunch, community events and will also have a children’s play corner to keep the little ones entertained while you take a sip of the good stuff. | Neighbourhood

To celebrate the opening, the team are giving one lucky person to win free coffee for a year | Neighbourhood

To celebrate the launch the team are giving one lucky winner free coffee for the first year they are open!

To enter all you need to do is;

Hit ‘Like’ on their Facebook page, tag three friends you’d love to join you for a coffee, adn share to your story.

The more people you tag the more chance you have of winning!

And who doesn’t want to win a years worth of the best coffee in Preston.

The winner will be announced tomorrow at 8pm.