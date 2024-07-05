Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maya Ellis is the new MP for Ribble Valley and the first Labour MP in the constituency's history.

The new Labour MP has overturned an 18,500 Tory majority in a seismic win for her party.

Outgoing Conservative MP Nigel Evans has been the Ribble Valley MP since 1992.

Boundary changes meant 25,000 Preston residents found themselves in the Ribble Valley constituency at this general election.

The northern part of the city has now become part of the redrawn seat, after the abolition of the Wyre and Preston North constituency.

The Preston City Council wards of Greyfriars, Sharoe Green, Preston Rural North and Preston Rural East have all moved to within the new-look Ribble Valley constituency. Meanwhile, the South Ribble Borough Council wards of Farington East and Farington West wards have moved into the South Ribble parliamentary patch. However, the Bamber Bridge East, Bamber Bridge West, Coupe Green and Gregson Lane, Lostock Hall, Samlesbury and Walton, Walton-le-Dale East and Walton-le-Dale West wards all remain in the Ribble Valley seat.

Elsewhere, Clitheroe and Whalley shifted into the newly-created Pendle and Clitheroe.