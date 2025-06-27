A popular three-day festival is returning to Lancashire this weekend.

Garstang Summer Festival 2025, which starts today, promises a weekend bursting with music, food, drink, cricket and unforgettable moments!

Whether you're a raver at heart, a cricket enthusiast, or just looking for some good old-fashioned fun, there’s something for everyone.

The three day Garstang Summer Festival starts today | Garstang Summer Festival

Friday line-up - Garstang Cricket Club - 8pm until midnight

Kicking off the weekend is an electrifying rave experience like no other. Rock the 90s presents INSOMNIA, the UK’s only fully live 90s dance anthems show, delivering a euphoric night of classic hits and immersive visuals.

Dance the night away to iconic tracks from Faithless, Darude, The Chemical Brothers, Snap!, Ultra Naté, 2 Unlimited, and more. With spine-tingling vocals, lasers, and full-band energy, this is no ordinary tribute act—it’s a full-throttle 90s rave revival.

Saturday line-up - Garstang Summer Festival Grounds - 11am-6pm

Saturday is all about summer vibes, with a cricket match in the afternoon followed by a live rock band rocking the night away.

There will also be gourmet wood-fired pizza, artisan BBQ & bao buns Indian street food, donuts and ice cream.

Fairground rides, bouncy castles, games and kids face painting.

Sunday line-up - Garstang Festival Grounds - 11am-6pm

Round off the weekend with a free, family-friendly day out that’s perfect for all ages! The Food and Family Fun Day promises a feast of flavours, games, live music, and community spirit.

You can purchase remaining tickets HERE.