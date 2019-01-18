Galloway's thanks Preston shoppers for generous grotto donation

Have your say

Generous shoppers in Preston donated thousands of pounds to help support blind and partially sighted people over the festive period.

The team at St George’s shopping centre teamed up with Galloway’s to set up a free grotto and gift wrapping service for Christmas shoppers.

More than 1,200 children visited Father Christmas at the Galloway’s grotto which helped to raise more than £8,300.

The money has now been handed to the charity.

CEO of Galloway’s, Stuart Clayton, said: “This is a wonderful outcome and we are so grateful to all the people who helped us to raise these much needed funds.

“None of this would have been possible without the support of the staff at St George’s and our fantastic team of volunteers.

“More than 40 people selflessly sacrificed their free time to help with our fund-raising efforts. We are so very grateful for their help.

“This money will make a significant difference to local people living with sight loss.”

Centre manager of St George’s, Andrew Stringer, said: “Shoppers at the centre look forward to seeing the Galloway’s grotto and gift wrapping service.

“Being able to support such an important local charity once again is fantastic and we are so pleased that this year’s fund-raising was so successful.

“We look forward to continuing our Christmas tradition this year.”

