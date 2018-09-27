WATCH: Gallowheels campaign drives home new minibus for Galloway's Society for the Blind

We have done it!



Following a year-long Gallowheels campaign launched by the Post and Galloway’s Society for the Blind, the charity has enough funds to buy a much-needed minibus.

Christine Clitheroe and CEO Stuart Clayton

Thanks to the legacy and the successful campaign, users of the charity will now benefit from a new £35,000 bus.

The minibus will provide a vital life line for visually impaired people across Lancashire by providing transport enabling them to access social support, days out and activity and training days.

Over the past 12 months readers have generously donated funds, with the majority of the money raised from a legacy left by the late John Corner who for many years benefited from the services provided by Galloway’s.

The former Leyland Motors engineer from Chorley, who died in 2015 at the age of 94, struggled with his eyesight as he grew older and was keen to help others.

His cousin, Christine Clitheroe, also from Chorley, described John as a kind and very independent man.

She said: “I think he has done a wonderful thing by leaving this legacy.

“He was a lovely man, so the fact that he thought of a charity when writing his will is no surprise.”

The charity says that John’s legacy and the money raised from the Post’s Gallowheels appeal will make a real difference to the lives of people living with sight loss.

CEO Stuart Clayton said: “We’d really like to thank John’s family and the readers of the Lancashire Post for their generosity.

“The new minibus will help visually impaired people in Lancashire to stay active and independent by providing transport to many of their support services.

“Over 39,000 people in Lancashire are living with sight loss and demand for our services is growing.

“At Galloway’s, we believe in a world where sight loss isn’t a barrier and every person has the right to specialist services and advice to help to overcome the challenges that sight loss can bring.

“This new minibus will certainly help us in that mission.”

Galloway’s, which has sites in Penwortham, Chorley and Morecambe, is continuing to fund-raise for a second minibus.

The numbers of blind and partially sighted people living in Lancashire has grown by 22 per cent in the past 10 years.

More than a third of Galloway’s income comes from legacy donations. For more information on how to leave a legacy, contact Galloway’s on 01772 744148 or visit http://www.galloways.org.uk

To make a donation visit www.galloways.org.uk/gallowheels; Call: 01772 744148 Text: GALL25 £amount, £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10, to 70070, or send a cheque payable to Galloway’s to: Galloway’s Society for the Blind, Howick House, Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, PR1 0LS.



